Yorkshire-made vodka among the 15 emerging brands Asda is to stock on its shelves in a leg up to independent retailers

Customers in nearly 100 stores will be able to get their hands on the new products and a number of ‘firsts’, as the grocer lists 46 lines from small suppliers across the UK.

The move marks the launch of Asda’s Nurture programme, which champions emerging brands and seeks to bring customers new products more often.

Shoppers in 99 stores can now support smaller suppliers as part of their regular shop and pick up treats including Enjoy Rogue’s Negroni Marmalade and Miami Burger’s Plant-Based Italian Style Meat Balls.

A number of the products are exclusive to Asda – such as Ellers Farm Distillery’s Yorkshire-produced Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka - meaning customers won’t be able to find them anywhere else.

Ellers is based at Stamford Bridge, near York.

Starting from 95p, the range will be displayed with the Nurture branding and includes alcohol-free spirits and drinks, rum, vodkas, vegan and gluten free snacks, and high-fibre lower-sugar alternatives to sweet treats.

Frozen products will also be available from 14th April, with vegan options across a range of pizzas and pies, as well as meat-free burgers, meatballs, bacon and sausages.

Customers are invited to give feedback on their favourites, with items that prove popular considered for a listing as part of the supermarket’s main range.

The 15 entrepreneurial brands have been selected to join the Nurture programme for their trend-led products alongside their potential to bring something new to the shopping experience.

As part of the programme, they receive support and mentorship from experts to understand how to work with a large retailer, as well as gaining access to shelf space and the ability to reach more customers.

Paul Gillow, VP of Fresh and Frozen at Asda, said: “We’re proud that we’re able to give these brilliant small suppliers a platform to help grow their brand and reach more customers, and are excited to be bringing these new and innovative products to our shelves. We’ve been impressed by what we’ve seen so far.”