Cooplands & Son: Bakery chain comes back under Yorkshire ownership

Bakery chain Cooplands & Son has regained its Yorkshire ownership after a buy-out deal from a team of local investors.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:57 BST

The sale, which comes for an undisclosed sum, brings ownership of the operation back to a team of investors in Yorkshire, where the brand was first founded in 1885.

The team purchased the bakery chain from EG Group, the firm founded by Blackburn brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who previously owned Asda.

John Ruddock, CEO of Cooplands, said: “It is with genuine pride that we announce today’s purchase, which brings Cooplands back under the management of a locally based team with strong and established knowledge of our organisation, our colleagues, suppliers and customers.”

Cooplands & Son has regained its Yorkshire ownership.placeholder image
Cooplands & Son has regained its Yorkshire ownership.

The deal was led by David Salkeld, who will reassume his role as chairman, supported by Paul Coopland, from the original Cooplands family, who will return to the organisation as non-executive director. Mr Ruddock, who has been with the business for over 20 years, will continue as CEO.

Cooplands operates a network of around 150 stores, predominantly across the north-east and Yorkshire.

