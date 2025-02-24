Council hoping to make ‘in excess’ of £1m from sale of vacant Scarborough office building

North Yorkshire Council is hoping to sell a former office building in Scarborough for more than £1m.

The vacant North Yorkshire House office building on Scalby Road in Scarborough has been put up for sale as part of a cost-cutting scheme by the authority.

The 20,000-square-foot office building is being marketed as a “fantastic opportunity for the purchaser to develop a care/assisted living or residential scheme”.

A listing by Align Surveyors states that the ‘L‘-shaped building is set out across a basement, ground and first floors and was part-refurbished in 2016.

North Yorkshire House. Courtesy: Align Surveyors marketing brochure

Coun Gareth Dadd, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for finance and assets, said that the relocation of staff from the office, located next to Newby and Scalby Library, had already delivered savings of £200,000 a year.

He added that “a prospective capital receipt” could deliver “well in excess of £1m” to the authority.

The sale is part of a wider “property rationalisation” scheme by the council which includes the relocation of staff from Jesmond House in Harrogate and surrender of the property lease agreement, the relocation of staff from Belle Vue, Skipton, and the relocation of staff from Richmondshire House in Richmond and lease of the vacated space.

According to a report, the measures have created “revenue savings in excess of £1m” a year which will be used to support the council’s “existing and future capital programme”.

Coun Gareth Dadd said: “The asset rationalisation proposals will support NYC’s carbon reduction programme by decreasing underutilised property space, and the repurposing of the surplus assets will support the local economy through inward investment and the provision of alternative employment uses.”

The cost-cutting measures also include the proposed relocation of staff and the customer access point from Stone Cross, Northallerton and potential disposal of the building which “will deliver estimated ongoing revenue savings of around £200,000 per annum and a prospective capital receipt,” according to a recent report.

Coun Dadd added: “The plans to relocate the customer function from Stone Cross to the ground floor of Tenement House at the nearby Treadmills site are progressing well and it is anticipated that the property-related building works needed to facilitate the move will be completed by the end of March, with the planned relocation of the customer access point occurring shortly after.”

North Yorkshire House in Scarborough comes with 72 car parking spaces including four disabled access spaces.