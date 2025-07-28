Cranswick: Yorkshire-based meat giant says review ‘well advanced’ after pig farm abuse claims

Meat giant Cranswick has said an independent review into its animal welfare policies and procedures is “well advanced” following abuse claims at a pig farm run by the business earlier this year.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 28th Jul 2025, 08:20 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 08:22 BST

The boss of the company added that it has strengthened its animal welfare practices and checks further in recent months as a result.

Cranswick suspended using Northmoor Farm in Lincolnshire in May after covert footage emerged appearing to show workers at the site abusing piglets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Workers were filmed appearing to hold piglets by their hind legs and slamming them to the ground, using a banned method of killing the animals known as “piglet thumping”.

Meat giant Cranswick has told investors that an independent review into its animal welfare policies and procedures is “well advanced” following abuse claims at a pig farm run by the business earlier this year. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)placeholder image
Meat giant Cranswick has told investors that an independent review into its animal welfare policies and procedures is “well advanced” following abuse claims at a pig farm run by the business earlier this year. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Major supermarkets Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco suspended Northmoor Farm as a supplier, and Cranswick shortly afterwards launched the independent review into its animal welfare policies and livestock operations.

Adam Couch, chief executive of the firm, said: “In line with the commitments we made on May 20, we have further strengthened our animal welfare compliance practices and checks.

“The independent expert veterinarian led review of these policies and procedures is well advanced, and we look forward to receiving its recommendations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We will provide a further update on this review in due course.”

The update on Monday came as the East Yorkshire-based company also revealed that revenues grew by 9.7 per cent over the 13 weeks to June 28, after a boost from the acquisition of sausage maker Blakemans and export growth.

Like-for-like revenues grew by 7.9 per cent as it was also boosted new business wins and a strong performance from its “premium added-value ranges”.

Export revenues were “strong” on the back of higher volumes and pricing after the China export licence for its Norfolk fresh pork site was reinstated late last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Poultry revenues also grew strongly, while its pet products revenues grew after rolling out more products for Pets at Home.

Cranswick said it is currently on track to meet it financial expectations for the current financial year.

Mr Couch added: “We have made a strong start to the year, delivering volume-led revenue growth across all product categories.

“Our continued positive progress reflects the substantial ongoing investment in our asset base and the quality and capability of our colleagues across the business.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Commenting on outlook, the board said it remains confident that continued focus on the strengths of the company, which include its long-standing customer relationships, breadth and quality of products, robust financial position and industry leading asset base, “will support the further successful development of the group during the current year and over the longer term”.

Related topics:CranswickAdam CouchYorkshireWorkersASDALincolnshireEast Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice