Darley Street Market: 500,000 visit new market in just three months

Over half a million people have visited Bradford’s new Darley Street Market in the three months since it opened.

And over 80,000 of the visits were in the opening week.

At a meeting of Bradford Council this week, members were given an update on how the new £32m market has performed so far.

They also heard about future plans for the market, which will include a two day jazz festival and silent disco.

The market opened behind schedule and over budget in July, but since then has led to a “permanent increase” in city centre footfall.

And Tuesday’s Bradford Council meeting was also told that the market, and its top floor street food kitchen, has scored well on online review platforms like Google and Tripadvisor.

The market, which had been in the planning stages for almost a decade, replaced the city centre’s two existing markets, Oastler Market and Kirkgate Market.

Both have now shut, and are due to be demolished and replaced with housing as part of the Bradford City Village development of around 1,000 homes.

Darley Street Market, which has a non-food floor, a fresh food floor and a food court, Darley Street Kitchen, was due to open in 2023, but was delayed by numerous issues, including problems with the fit out of the food hall.

At a meeting of the Council on Tuesday, Bradford Council Leader Susan Hinchcliffe gave an update on the market as part of her Leader’s speech.

She said: “July saw the opening of Darley Street Market. We were joined by West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, and over 80,000 people who attended that opening week.

“The market has been an incredible success since opening, creating over 150 jobs through the construction and traders growing their business, and has welcomed over half a million people through its doors in just three months.

“Footfall across the city centre has seen a permanent increase since the market opened, showing its impact on our wider regeneration programme.

“It’s been particularly gratifying seeing the way people have so quickly taken it to their hearts, as it’s become a destination in its own right attracting people from every corner of the district as well as establishing itself as an excellent place for families to visit before and after Bradford City matches, which is contributing greatly to the positive atmosphere in the city centre.”

Since the opening the market has hosted a number of outdoor markets in its courtyard as well as film screenings and art and craft events.

There have also been screenings of major sporting events.

It also hosted the launch of Hardy and Free on Wednesday, a Bradford 2025 exhibition that has seen the outside of Kirkgate Market become an outdoor gallery, with huge photographs from acclaimed photographer Carolyn Mendelsohn on display on its walls facing the market.

At Tuesday’s meeting Councillor Nazam Azam (Lab, City) asked how the market had performed and what events are planned for its future.

A response from Council bosses said: “The response from visitors has been excellent with the number of customers using the market passing half a million.

“Darley Street Market’s non-food and fresh food halls are scoring 4.3 on Google review with the food and beverage hall, Darley Street Kitchen, scoring 4.6.

“The whole market is scoring 4.3 on Trip Advisor.

“We have a programme of regular events taking place on the market courtyard up to the end of the year with highlights such as a Halloween Event, Intercultured Festival, Drunken Film Festival and a four-day Christmas Market.

“Next year we aim to build on our events programme with live music including a two-day Jazz Festival and specialist markets such as vegan and crafts market and even a silent disco.

“It has been particularly gratifying to speak to other city centre businesses who have reported an increase in trade and footfall since the market opened, showing the positive impact it has had on the wider regeneration of the city centre.”

Darley Street Kitchen, which is open later than the rest of the market, features traders selling food ranging from sushi to Mexican and African cuisines.