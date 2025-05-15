Date set for York’s second ‘Meet the Media’ event

Following the resounding success of the inaugural event in March, PR experts - Linda Harrison and Jo Leatham - have announced the date for the city’s second ‘Meet the Media’ speed networking event set to take place on June 26 from 12.45 – 3pm at Patch, the Bonding Warehouse.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will provide up to 30 local business owners with the unique opportunity to make meaningful connects and showcase their company to a selection of highly renowned regional journalists including:

Andrew Palmer – Group Editor of p.ublished online newspapers five titles covering the north of England including the Yorkshire Times – journalist, speech writer and media coach and former business reporter Yorkshire Post as well as a former co-presenter of a BBC local radio classical music programme

Darren Greenwood – York Press Business Editor - with over 30-years media experience writing for regional dailies, national business press and trade titles

Elly Fiorentini - Senior Content Producer (communities), BBC Radio York - an award- winning journalist and radio presenter who has just celebrated 40 years with the BBC. She has worked across radio, online, TV and training and spent most of her career presenting a daily show on BBC Radio York

Kathryn Armstrong – Editor at Yorkshire Life Magazine, Newsquest Media - an experienced features journalist and magazine editor who loves the challenge of bringing Yorkshire to life through its people, places and landscape.

The format for the event has been refined and will kick off with a brief introduction from each of the journalists who will share details about their experience. They will also divulge inside tips about generating press coverage, outlining the types of stories they report on, the news their readers are interested in, how to make a business pitch/press release stand out, and how and when is best to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet the Media Speed Networking York

The speed networking will follow. Tables will be made up of six business owners and one journalist. Business owners will be allocated one minute each to pitch their business and will then chat to the journalist and answer any questions before moving to the next table and journalist.

This means attendees will get the chance to introduce themselves to all five journalists, share inspiring stories about how and why they launched their business, provide updates on the latest products and services and enjoy networking with up to 30 fellow solopreneurs.

The event will close with a Q & A session where attendees will have the opportunity to pose any questions to the panel of journalists about how best to hit the headlines.

Jo Leatham, who has over 30-years’ experience in PR and specialises in connecting businesses with journalists, said: “We had so much positive feedback following the first event with news, in-depth features, business developments and interviews appearing in various media outlets across the region. Linda and I are passionate about supporting local businesses to create headlines and share news through PR. This event provides a great platform for anyone keen to learn more about how to get their business in the news from some of the region’s finest journalists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Leatham and Linda Harrison, Meet the Media

Linda Harrison, a PR Consultant and former regional and national newspaper journalist, added: “Meet the Media offers a unique insight into what journalists look for in stories plus advice on how to secure valuable press coverage for businesses. It is a brilliant opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to connect directly with top regional journalists. We’re excited to meet everyone on the day!”

Spaces are limited to 30 attendees and are bookable on a first come first served basis. Early bird tickets are priced at £75 plus Eventbrite fee per person and will be available until 30 May. Full price tickets are £95. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite here.