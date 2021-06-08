Dechra expects full year revenue to be ahead of expectations

Dechra has provide a trading update for the City

The board of Dechra, which employs around 160 staff at its base in Skipton, North Yorkshire, has published an update on trading and outlook for the current financial year.

The statement said: "In our interim release on 22 February 2021, we reported on our strong performance for the first seven months of the current financial year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The group has continued to benefit from strong market fundamentals as well as lower underlying selling, general and administration (SG&A) costs as a result of COVID-19.

"This, coupled with the completion of the UK pre-Brexit inventory unwind and further easing of lockdown restrictions, means the board is increasingly confident that this strong performance will continue for the rest of this financial year.

"Consequently, the group now expects full year revenue to be ahead of current consensus expectations, with trading likely to be distributed more evenly than previously guided between the first and second halves of the financial year."