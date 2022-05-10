The specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Gargrave Dental Practice.

Established in 1990, Gargrave Dental Practice is a mixed-income practice with one fitted surgery and the potential to add a second. The business was acquired by Dr David Jackson in 1990 and was recently brought to market to allow him to retire.

Following a confidential sales process, Gargrave Dental Practice has been purchased by the husband-and-wife team of Raj and Gabby Khela.

A spokesman said: “Gabby has been an associate for more than five years and has also worked in emergency care dentistry, and Raj is a qualified barrister turned property investor and developer.

“Gabby will focus on the dentistry functions of Gargrave Dental Practice, whilst Raj will take care of other matters including HR, regulatory work, and property related matters.”

The couple are looking to upgrade and modernise the practice with the implementation of a new IT system, card payments and the addition of a second surgery.

Olivia Allison, senior business agent – medical at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, commented: “I’m so pleased to have helped David with the sale of the practice, it’s a such a great business and situated in a really lovely village.