The firm has been selected by UK property company, Daejan Holdings, to oversee facilities management, asset management and lease administration of Aycliffe Town Centre, a privately owned 200,000 sq ft shopping outlet consisting of 64 retail units, car parking and thoroughfare.

Trevor Gyllenspetz, centre manager for Aycliffe Town Centre, said: “Aycliffe Town Centre is a prime commercial retail site and a vital thoroughfare in the heart of Newton Aycliffe.

“With Covid-19 having sped up closures of high street shops by approximately a decade, we’re working hand-in-hand with Barnsdales and Daejan Holdings to reinvigorate Aycliffe Town Centre and breathe a new lease of life into this much-loved community hub.

Left to right: Charlotte Robinson-Commercial Management Surveyor at Barnsdales and Trevor Gyllenspetz-Centre Manager for Aycliffe Town Centre.

“Barnsdales is a pivotal part of this process, helping the centre as we look to bring life back to the high street by engaging with stakeholders, partners, councillors, the local police and wider community to make Aycliffe Town Centre a bigger, bolder and better shopping destination.”

The shopping outlet is home to a number of independent retailers as well as popular brands including Boots, Savers, British Heart Foundation, Specsavers, Ladbrokes, Boyes and Poundstretcher.

It also hosts food outlets such as Greggs, Aldi, Heron and Cooplands.

Charlotte Robinson, commercial management surveyor at Barnsdales, said: “We’re thrilled to be taking on the facilities and asset management of Aycliffe Town Centre. We’re working together with retailers and residents to rejuvenate this community shopping hub, increasing foot traffic and adding real value for businesses.

“This is a real opportunity for retailers, especially those in the independent sector, that are looking to add visibility and footfall to their brand.”