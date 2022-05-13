Doncaster Pharmaceuticals Group: 1,000 jobs at risk as firm enters administration

Up to 1,000 roles are at risk of redundancy after Doncaster Pharmaceuticals Group entered administration.

By Mark Casci
Friday, 13th May 2022, 9:26 am

Documents filed on Companies House show that the firm had appointed administrators Kroll after encountering difficulties.

The group is one of three companies which form part of Converse Pharma Groups.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

The Doncaster-based business, with Testerworld and Eclipse Generics, trade as Doncaster Pharmaceuticals, DE Group, Crosspharma and Eclipse.

Doncaster Pharmaceuticals Group has entered administration.

The group had served some 4,000 pharmacies across the country and had a turnover of £300m.

However regulators Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). suspended the operating licences of Testerworld in 2021.

The group underwent a management buy out in 2013 and went on to see significant growth in both turnover and profitability until it began to experience trading issues.

Doncaster