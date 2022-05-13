Doncaster Pharmaceuticals Group: 1,000 jobs at risk as firm enters administration

Documents filed on Companies House show that the firm had appointed administrators Kroll after encountering difficulties.

The group is one of three companies which form part of Converse Pharma Groups.

The Doncaster-based business, with Testerworld and Eclipse Generics, trade as Doncaster Pharmaceuticals, DE Group, Crosspharma and Eclipse.

Doncaster Pharmaceuticals Group has entered administration.

The group had served some 4,000 pharmacies across the country and had a turnover of £300m.

However regulators Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). suspended the operating licences of Testerworld in 2021.