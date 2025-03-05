A Sheffield grassroots music venue, Dorothy Pax, has announced it will close after eight years of operation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorothy Pax, a Sheffield-based music venue, has announced they have closed with immediate effect.

In an emotional Facebook post on Wednesday (Mar 5), the team behind the venue has said the reason behind the closure is due to a combination of financial pressures and broader challenges faced by grassroots music venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the post they describe an unsustainable business model, stating that grassroots venues operate on razor-thin profit margins and fighting an “uphill battle”.

They said: “The grassroots music industry is facing an uphill battle, as a whole we’re all trying to make this work on a profit margin of 0.48%, whilst those at the top are reporting billions in profits.

Dorothy Pax has announced its immediate closure | National World

“If £1 per ticket at stadium shows, arena gigs and large festivals went back to us collectively, we wouldn’t have to subsidise ourselves in excess of £160,000,000 to carry on doing the work we do.”

The venue said it had "not been an easy decision to make".

It said: "We've had some amazing parties, produced several festivals, hosted countless world-class talent on our stage, laughed, cried, shared incredible evenings, made lifelong friends, and boogied the night away.

"However, we cannot continue to do so."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue also stated that all upcoming events at the Victoria Quays venue had been cancelled and would be refunded.

In a final warning the venue has urged people to support grassroots music venues.

“Continue to support your grassroots music venues, your local pub and independent businesses because now is the time that they need you the most. Use them, or lose them.