Double win as Women in Property celebrates regional student awards

The talent, skills and ambition of the region’s female property and construction student undergraduates have been celebrated at the annual Yorkshire & North East Women in Property Student Awards.

The awards, seek out the best built environment degree students, highlighting to industry the necessity to link with universities early in the education process and also improve the students’ knowledge of the career options available to them. Many secure work placements as a direct result of competing in the awards, which often translate into permanent positions upon graduation.

The Yorkshire & North East contenders went before a judging panel comprising industry professionals from development, construction, surveying and engineering. Because of the number of high calibre students competing for the 2019 Yorkshire & North East Student Award, the judges made two awards.

Eunice John is in her second year studying architectural technology at Leeds Beckett University. The judges described her as “well spoken, engaging and confident, she gave a first class presentation, exemplary for someone so early in their career.”

Weronika Pawlowska is in her second year studying civil engineering at Sheffield University. The judges described her as “very personable, hard-working and with bags of enthusiasm, a fantastic student, visionary and very confident.”

Women in Property branch chairman, Lindsay Ramsden of Avant Homes, said, “This generation of property and construction professionals is entering the industry at a critical time, when every one of us must adopt a duty of care for our environment and our communities. These inspirational young women have demonstrated the skills, commitment and ingenuity the country will need in future and we are delighted to have met them during the course of this competition. Congratulations to all of them and, in particular to Eunice and Weronika – we wish them every success in the national final.”

Eunice and Weronika each receive a trophy, £300 and the opportunity to take part in Women in Property’s acclaimed mentoring programme.

They will represent Yorkshire & the North East on September 18, when they go before a national judging panel, competing against 13 other regional finalists for the National Student Awards, which are sponsored by Bouygues, Linden Homes and Savills.