DPD to create 125 new jobs following completion of £10m distribution centre

Parcel delivery company DPD is set to create 125 new jobs after relocating to a new £10m distribution depot.

Main contractor, Lindum, started work on the 6.9-acre site at Northminster Business Park in York on January 4 and said it completed the 59,250 sq ft distribution facility on time and within budget.

Lindum had to work to a very tight deadline and combatted sluggish post Covid-19 lockdown supply chains by ordering materials long before they were required and agreeing storage with another occupier of the business park until materials were needed.

DPD sought a new distribution centre after outgrowing its previous Clifton Moor premises and has relocated with 81 jobs but plans to expand to meet growing demand for online shopping.

Pictured (L to R) outside the new DPD distribution depot at Northminster Business Park, York, are: depot manager, Sam Harland; Northminster Properties Ltd managing director, George Burgess; Northminster Properties Ltd development surveyor, Alastair Gill; distribution centre manager, Sara Bonner; LHL Group director, Daniel Bower; Lindum York managing director, James Nellist and Guest Walker director, Deborah Barton. Picture: Giles Rocholl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of the building, which features the latest conveying and sortation technology, was funded by RTP Real Estate’s UK property fund and enabled DPD to agree to relocate to Northminster Business Park, which is owned by Northminster Properties, with a pre-let.

As well as serving York city centre, the new building will cover an area bordered by Northallerton, Scarborough, Hull, Selby and Wetherby.

Louise Ferguson, head of property at DPDgroup UK, said: “Northminster assembled a first-rate team that has worked hard for a speedy completion, and we are delighted to move the team into a much bigger facility.”