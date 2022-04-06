Work starts on DPD project which will create 125 new jobs and contribute to cleaner air around York

The new depot at Northminster Business Park in York will enable DPD to serve York city centre with only electric vehicles.

DPD, which works with retailers including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Amazon and Morrisons, is relocating 81 jobs after outgrowing its current base on Clifton Moor to meet the growing demand created by online shopping.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is creating an additional 125 new jobs at the new distribution centre as part of this growth.

Lindum Group managing director, Edward Chambers, left; Lindum site manager, Chris Fraser; Northminster Properties managing director, George Burgess; Lindum site engineer, Gary Fuller; LHL Group managing director, Richard Hampshire; Northminster development surveyor, Alastair Gill; Lindum York managing director, Jonathan Sizer. Picture: Giles Rocholl

DPD has committed to delivering to 25 UK towns and cities with zero and low-emission delivery means by 2025.

Development company Northminster Properties appointed Lindum, York, as main contractor for the 59,250 sq ft distribution centre on the 6.9-acre site.

The new facility, which will have the latest conveying and sortation technology, is due to open this autumn and will serve the area from Northallerton to Scarborough; southwards to Hull and westwards to Selby and Wetherby.

Louise Ferguson, head of property at DPDgroup UK, said: “It is great that work has started on site.

“Northminster is a fantastic location for us in terms of accessing the wider region and being able to serve York with a greener, electric-only service.

“The team is looking forward to being able to expand in York and make a positive contribution to the city in terms of new jobs and air quality.”

The distribution centre will include offices and staff welfare facilities and will be built on an extension to the 18-acre business park, accessed by newly created Cropton Road.

There will also be 30 level-access loading doors and 11 dock-level loading doors with space for 15 HGVs, 145 vans and 165 cars, including seven for disabled drivers, and 44 secure bicycle spaces.

George Burgess, Northminster Properties’ managing director, said: “We are delighted to be on site with Lindum which has seamlessly blended with our experienced design team to ensure a prompt start.

“DPD has demonstrated its commitment to York and Northminster Business Park by signing up to a pre-let.

“We are delighted to lead on such a prestigious scheme, which is positive news for DPD and its thousands of regional customers; for York as a business centre, by creating jobs at a difficult time for the economy and by improving city centre air.”

Jonathan Sizer, managing director of Lindum York, added: “We are very pleased to be working with Northminster.

“As a local York-based business, it’s great to be in partnership on a project that will generate employment opportunities for people in our community.”