David Wilson Homes has carried out a study of Google search data to discover the sports and social clubs that have grown in interest over the past year.

A spokesman said: "We’ve also researched what the highest-rated sports and social clubs in major cities are based on their Google Reviews scores."

The methodology is based on percentage increases recorded on Google Trends from January 2021 to February 2022.

1: Tennis

The first of the community activities that the UK has been eager to get back playing is tennis, according to David Wilson Homes. Searches for “tennis clubs near me” have seen a 775% increase.

2: Pilates

A less competitive alternative to tennis, but no less popular based on Google searches, is pilates. In the past 12 months, “pilates clubs near me” has grown by 750%, according to David Wilson Homes

3: Aqua Aerobics

One activity that many of us won’t have had the luxury of being able to do at home during lockdown is aqua aerobics. Since January, people searching for their nearest aqua aerobics classes have increased by 700%.

4: Badminton

Another community activity that is surging in popularity is badminton. Searches for “badminton classes near me” have increased by 500% in the last year as demand for sports clubs re-emerges, said David Wilson Homes.

5: Arts and Crafts

It's not just the sports activities that the UK are keen to get back into their social calendars. Arts and crafts clubs are also experiencing a big uplift in demand. In the last 12 months, searches for “arts and crafts clubs near me” have increased by 420%, according to David Wilson Homes.

David Wilson Homes has also rounded up the clubs with the highest-rated Google reviews in York, which are listed below:

The highest-rated tennis clubs in York

York Sport Centre

4.3 stars on 153 reviews

University of York, James Way, Heslington, York

David Lloyd York

4.0 stars based on 170 reviews

St John’s Playing Field, Hull Rd, York

The highest-rated pilates clubs in York

York Pilates People

5.0 stars based on 38 reviews

2nd Floor, 10 Clifford St, York

Rebalance Studios

5.0 stars based on 25 reviews

5 Devonshire Ct, Clifton, York

The highest-rated aqua aerobics clubs around York

Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool

4.6 stars based on 237 reviews

32 Westgate, Tadcaster

Yearsley Swimming Pool

4.4 stars based on 327 reviews

Haley’s Terrace, Clifton, York

The highest-rated badminton clubs in York

Burnholme Sports Centre

4.7 stars based on 44 reviews

Burnholme Sports Centre, Mossdale Ave., Tang Hall, York

York Sport Centre

4.3 stars based on 153 reviews

University of York, James Way, Heslington, York

York Sport Village

4.2 stars based on 185 reviews

Lakeside Way, Heslington, York

The highest-rated arts & crafts clubs in York

Make & Take Ceramics

5.0 stars based on 15 reviews

Wold View Buildings, Main St, York

Bish Bash Pot

4.8 stars based on 44 reviews