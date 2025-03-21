Drax handed boost in biomass plant data centre plans

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a business summit in California yesterday, Peter Kyle said “relics of economic eras past” will be transformed into so-called “growth zones” dedicated to attracting investment through advances in computing.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has set out an AI “action plan” to drastically expand use of the technology with the aim of helping to revolutionise creaking public services and turn around Britain’s economy.

The measures include development of a series of “growth zones” around the country to build infrastructure such as data centres and improve access to the energy grid.

The Government wants these to be located in areas with existing power connections or a clear path to securing them and deindustrialised regions with land and infrastructure suitable for redevelopment.

“In empty factories and abandoned mines, in derelict sites and unused power supplies, I see the places where we can begin to build a new economic model,” the Technology Secretary said, at the Nvidia annual conference in San Jose.

The Government recently agreed a bridging deal with the firm, which cut its annual subsidies in half and will see the plant only operate when renewable energy is low from 2027 to 2031.

From 2031, Drax hopes to have Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) installed, linking to two of the four generating units at the Selby site.

The company says this would remove carbon from the atmosphere while producing secure renewable power, and is currently in negotiations with the Government around funding support.

If this plan goes ahead, this would leave the other two generating units open, and the company is considering using them to power a huge data centre.

In a recent trading update, Drax said: “The growing demand for 24/7 power to meet the needs of data centres represents a potential opportunity for generators like Drax.

“Drax has received positive engagement with data centre providers in relation to the potential to co-locate a data centre with biomass generation and Drax continues to explore such opportunities.”

Biomass as a clean energy source, which involves the burning of wood pellets, has long been under dispute and successives governments have faced calls to end financial support for companies such as Drax.