Drive Vauxhall Redcar ranks number one in Stellantis Network Performance Rankings

Drive Motor Retail’s Vauxhall site in Redcar has achieved an outstanding milestone by securing the number one position among 163 Vauxhall dealerships in the Stellantis New 360 Network Performance Programme, with Drive Bury St Edmunds following in second place.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stellantis New 360 Network Performance Programme is a comprehensive initiative focused on enhancing the performance of Stellantis' dealership network. The recognition demonstrates exceptional performance across critical metrics, including sales target achievement, market share growth, electric vehicle sales performance, and customer satisfaction in both sales and aftersales services.

Adding to this achievement, both dealerships have recently been awarded the 2024 Vauxhall Customer Excellence Awards. Drive Redcar has maintained Silver status for seven consecutive years, while Drive Bury St Edmunds has held this distinction for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Breen, Operations Director at Drive, said: "The teams at both Redcar and Bury show incredible dedication and hard work in everything they do. Our staff have done a brilliant job at embracing new challenges, especially with electric vehicles, while keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do.

Team at Drive Redcar

“I want to thank everyone involved for their dedication and passion that has earned us this recognition, whose hard work truly sets the standard for excellence in our industry."