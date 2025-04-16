Drive Vauxhall Redcar ranks number one in Stellantis Network Performance Rankings
The Stellantis New 360 Network Performance Programme is a comprehensive initiative focused on enhancing the performance of Stellantis' dealership network. The recognition demonstrates exceptional performance across critical metrics, including sales target achievement, market share growth, electric vehicle sales performance, and customer satisfaction in both sales and aftersales services.
Adding to this achievement, both dealerships have recently been awarded the 2024 Vauxhall Customer Excellence Awards. Drive Redcar has maintained Silver status for seven consecutive years, while Drive Bury St Edmunds has held this distinction for four years.
Michael Breen, Operations Director at Drive, said: "The teams at both Redcar and Bury show incredible dedication and hard work in everything they do. Our staff have done a brilliant job at embracing new challenges, especially with electric vehicles, while keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do.
“I want to thank everyone involved for their dedication and passion that has earned us this recognition, whose hard work truly sets the standard for excellence in our industry."
Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK's leading privately owned automotive retail groups, with an annual turnover of approximately £400 million and a workforce of over 800 employees across 30 dealerships nationwide.