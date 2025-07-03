Drivers, from Hull bus operator, raise over £2000 for charity after 100km hiking ultra-challenge

Two intrepid bus drivers have raised an outstanding £2278 for the Stroke Association after overcoming an “ultra-challenge” of hiking 100km through difficult conditions.

Stagecoach East Midland’s Dave McMullan and Kim Whitehead – known as the Stagecoach Strollers - took on the 100km course through the Lake District, through wet conditions in the rolling hills and climbs.

The challenge started at Base Camp in Kendal before taking an anti-clockwise loop through the hills to Ambleside, a halfway point by Lake Windermere, then on through forests, and nature reserves.

They completed the course in 24 hours 51 minutes. Over 1000 people started the challenge, with Kim coming 49th out of all the female entrants and Dave – at the age of 56 - came 205th out of all the male entrants.

Dave McMullan and Kim Whitehead

Kim said: “From the torrential rain to the constant climbs, flooded paths and lots mud, we pushed ourselves mentally, emotionally and physically. We dug deep and got the job done. What a beautiful route it was through the Lake District and we are proud to have the challenge under our belt and of the money we have been able to raise for a hugely important cause.”

Dave added: “Definitely it was a wet challenge, but the views were amazing and we push on into the night, even though we were cold and wet. It is all the support we get that keeps us going. The trek masters said that our time was good for the conditions.

“At Stagecoach, we believe in supporting our communities and it just shows in how people have got behind us - our target was £1200, so we are very pleased with the level of support that we have received. One of our colleagues, Steve Doore, suffered a stoke last year and is still recovering from it, so there was always an inspiration to raise funds.”

