Dunnington: Plans for 44 homes approved despite claims it will negatively affect village

Plans for 44 homes in Dunnington welcomed by a local first-time buyer have been approved amid claims it will negatively affect the village.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans from Barratt and David Wilson Homes for the development off Eastfield Field were approved by York Council’s Planning Committee A on Monday, May 19.

The developers’ application stated the high-quality homes would have good public transport links, access to open space and offer a pleasant environment to live in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 11 objections were lodged along with one from Osbaldwick ward’s Coun Mark Warters while councillors raised concerns about how construction traffic would be managed.

An aerial view of the site (highlighted red) for 44 homes planned in Dunnington, York. Picture is from Barratt/David Wilson Homes/York Council Planning Portal/Google

The plans are set to see the homes built on a 1.34ha site with access from Eastfield Lane, at the north east end of the village.

A total of 33 homes will be sold at market prices with 11 earmarked for sale and rent at discounted affordable rates.

The development is set to be made up of three one-bedroom, 12 two-bed, 20 three-bed and nine four-bed homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers recommended the plans for approval.

A Dunnington resident submitted a comment welcoming more homes which could potentially allow them to stay in the village where they grew up.

The resident, who is a first-time buyer, said: “After growing up in Dunnington, the plans for new development are exactly what the village needs, I would love to be able to stay.”

But objectors, Coun Warters and Dunnington Parish Council claimed the development could cause significant harm to the area and it would see homes built on green belt land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also claimed existing bus services were inadequate too busy to cope with more passengers and more residents would put pressure on schools and health facilities.

Committee members Conservative Coun Chris Steward and Liberal Democrat Coun Christian Vassie also raised concerns about the impact of construction.