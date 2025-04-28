DX Group launches nationwide, same-day service

DX, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, 2-person and logistics services, is pleased to announce the launch of a nationwide same-day courier service called “DX SameDay”

The new service will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year and is the natural next step in the extension of the Group’s wide range of services. These services already span the delivery of parcels, mail, 2-person and irregular dimension and weight (“IDW”) items as well as logistics, with the Group having a well-established reputation for high customer services levels. The newly-launched service will be managed by a centralised team based at DX’s operations in Wednesfield, West Midlands.

DX SameDay will provide a full range of same-day services, including ‘on-demand’ for urgent consignments and scheduled services for time-specific deliveries, in addition to contracted and multi-drop services. DX Group operates a fleet of over 2,000 vehicles, which combines both the DX-owned fleet and a contracted fleet organised through partnerships with master sub-contractors. This means that a full range of vehicle types will be utilised by DX SameDay depending on customers’ requirements, from small and sprinter-sized vans, through to 7.5t vehicles with tail lifts, and articulated lorries with box or curtain-sided trailers.

DX SameDay will be one of only a limited number of operators providing a national service and is positioned to be cost-effective, rapid and reliable, offering real-time GPS tracking and POD (proof of delivery). Customers will be able to book the service by phone, e-mail or online at any time of the day or night, 365 days of the year, with the Customer Service Team responding to enquiries within 15 minutes.

