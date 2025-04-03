E3 Recruitment and Howarths Foundation form charity partnership

E3 Recruitment, providing a range of temporary, permanent and contract recruitment solutions across a range of sectors, has entered into a charity partnership agreement with Howarths Foundation.

Believing that everyone deserves the chance to build a better future, E3 Recruitment has joined the Foundations’ Business Building Futures initiative, raising money throughout the year to support those who are homeless, recently re-housed, or at risk of homelessness.

Tracie Norton, Director at E3 Recruitment, said: “Employment is more than just earning - it’s about stability, confidence, and opportunity. At E3 Recruitment, we see firsthand how the right job can change someone’s life.

“Whether it’s supporting candidates through career changes, helping ex-forces personnel transition back into work, or guiding people facing redundancy through our redeployment events, we’re committed to making a real impact.

“Howarths Foundation is doing fantastic work to help people rebuild their lives through meaningful employment, and we’re proud to support them.”

Andy Howarth, CEO from Howarths Foundation, said: “From the first meeting with E3 Recruitment, it was clear that through this partnership we are going to make a real difference to our clients; those that are homeless or facing homelessness and ready to find employment.

“It is important to us that we work alongside organisations that have the same values and that is certainly the case with Tracie and the team. It’s thanks to their support that we can continue to make a difference where it matters most. We are very much looking forward to working with them and to showing in practice what a difference we can make when we work together.”

Howarths Foundation Business Building Futures – Street 2 Feet initiative provides the positive intervention people need to get back on their feet. Connecting individuals who are ready to work with businesses, individuals receive local job opportunities, support at work and practical assistance.

Focusing on breaking the cycle of homelessness, the programme gives people a strong start and the chance they need to succeed.

The first fundraising activity E3 Recruitment has planned is the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in September. Encouraging clients, candidates and business partners to join them, the team are already training hard to build up the strength they will need to complete the 24-mile round trip in under 12 hours.