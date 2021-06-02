East Yorkshire's Bayram Timber set to expand after being acquired by Endless portfolio company BSW

The Endless portfolio company will take control of Bayram, a 20-year-old timber processor and manufacturer, and a key supplier into the UK caravan, leisure home and garden sectors.

Operating from a 17 acre site in Melton, East Yorkshire the business has annual sales of £30 million and employs over 160 people.

The acquisition will take the combined turnover of the BSW Group to over £580 million.

BSW is continuing its expansion nationwide.

Following the acquisition, BSW plans to undertake a significant capital investment program in the Melton site to increase capacity and broaden the capabilities of the business.

Geoff Goodwin, Chairman of Bayram, said: “We are proud of what we have achieved at Bayram over the last 20 years and delighted to be selling the business to such a good home in BSW. Bayram has a strong position within the caravan and timber market, and by being a valued supplier into BSW for many years, we feel this acquisition is hugely positive for our employees, our customers and our whole supply chain”.

Tony Hackney, CEO of BSW, added: “We are very pleased to be strengthening our position in the value-add timber market by acquiring Bayram. The opportunity to enhance our supply chain, and additionally widen our product offering is exciting. This represents another major milestone in the growth of BSW and provides our customers with a more robust and broader range of products.

"We are looking forward to drawing on the expertise and knowledge of Geoff, Chris Husband and the whole team at Bayram.”

Aidan Robson, Partner at Endless LLP, added: “We are delighted to continue to support BSW’s ongoing growth strategy with the exciting acquisition of Bayram. This is the third acquisition by BSW in six months and takes the business to over £580 million turnover. We look forward to working with Geoff, Chris Husband and the wider Bayram team to further grow the business as part of the BSW family.”