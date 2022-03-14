Economic boost for Yorkshire as Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves launches Work Hull Work Happy project

The Work Hull Work Happy project will connect workers with local businesses offering co-working space, to help drive investment in the region.

A spokesman said: "As the best-connected city outside of London, Hull offers an ideal base for start-ups, graduates, and experienced professionals alike with a reduced cost of living and excellent quality of life – and retain the best professional talent in the area."

Emma Hardy, MP for West Hull and Hessle,said: “Nobody should feel forced to leave the place they love to get the job they want, and the launch of this project will help to put Hull on the map as the co-working capital of the UK.

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor and MP for Leeds West, said: “I was delighted to attend the official launch of Work Hull Work Happy, marking the commencement of this exciting initiative. The exciting potential for so much growth in cities like Hull shows how we can build a stronger economy across all parts of the UK.”

“Now that businesses can sign up to offer co-working space, we will have the most accessible and diverse spaces throughout the city. This, paired with the best high-speed broadband in the country, together with all of the benefits of living in Hull, I really believe is an opportunity to kickstart a new era for the city and breathe new life into our local economy.

“Co-working also provides a whole host of benefits beyond salaries for workers, including supporting mental wellbeing, making new business connections and developing professionally as well. Being able to work remotely for any company while enjoying the wonderful life that can be enjoyed in Hull will firmly place the city at the forefront of modern working.

The Work Hull Work Happy initiative launched with an event at the former HSBC bank in central Hull, which recently underwent a refurbishment by local company The 55 Group.

Gerard Toplass, group executive chairman of The 55 Group, said: “Some say that Hull is the end of the line, but we know it’s just the start of the journey. The pandemic changed everything when it comes to how, why and where we work – and people can enjoy an excellent quality of life by co-working in Hull.

“Remote working opportunities can bring high-quality jobs to regions of the UK where they weren’t previously available, boosting local economies, retaining the best talent and providing excellent quality of life for people.”

Businesses and organisations that have committed their support to date include HullBID, Prince’s Quay, Moodbeam, C4Di, Garness Jones, Quickline, Hammonds of Hull, Public First, Hull What’s On and Northern Powerhouse.

