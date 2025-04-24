Egis expands energy sector expertise with the acquisition of Yorkshire-based Omnia Projects

Egis, a leading global architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations and mobility services firm, has acquired Omnia Projects, a Yorkshire-based engineering consultancy specialising in electricity Transmission and Distribution (T&D).

The acquisition strengthens Egis’ ability to support the UK’s energy transition, enhancing its capabilities in energy infrastructure, grid connection and substation design.

Established in 2012, Omnia Projects is a respected specialist in T&D engineering, project management and technical assurance. With over 110 staff the company has delivered critical infrastructure for clients including National Grid, helping to shape the UK’s evolving energy system.

Omnia Projects brings deep expertise across the full energy project lifecycle, from feasibility and concept design through to commissioning and operation, helping clients navigate the growing complexity of the UK’s energy landscape.

The addition of Omnia Projects strengthens Egis’ strategy to deliver a fully integrated service offering in the sector. It enhances capabilities in civil and structural engineering, protection and control and project delivery services for high-voltage substations and overhead line and cable design, creating a broader service offering for clients involved in energy transition and grid modernisation.

Francois-Xavier Basselot, Managing Director Europe & Africa, Energy & Sustainable Cities, at Egis said: “The UK is undergoing a fundamental shift in its energy infrastructure, requiring significant investment in network reinforcement, new connections and grid modernisation. Omnia Projects’ technical excellence and specialist expertise make them an ideal partner as we expand our capabilities to support the energy transition. Together, we are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between developers, regulators and infrastructure providers, ensuring that the UK’s energy network is fit for the future.”

Steve Crowe and Robert Martin, Directors at Omnia Projects added: “This is an exciting milestone in Omnia Projects’ journey. Over the past decade, we have built a team of highly skilled specialists dedicated to delivering excellence in the electricity T&D sector. Joining Egis opens up new opportunities for our people and clients and allow us to grow our technical capabilities, broaden our service offer and deliver even greater value as the UK accelerates its shift to a sustainable and resilient energy system.”

