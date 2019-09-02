Emotional tributes paid to PR stalwart the late Carol Rennard

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to a well-know figure in Yorkshire’s public relations industry after she died aged 63.

Carol Rennard’s life was honoured at a remembrance service in Tunstall, North Yorkshire, last month, where the PR industry, clients, universities, former students and charities turned out in recognition of the difference she made to them.

Ms Rennard died at just 63, after living with breast cancer for nearly 20 years.

Prior to moving into PR, she trained as a journalist with Yorkshire Post Newspapers.

In PR she worked with the Co-Op and a college before joining Northern Lights PR in Harrogate where she helped develop and run many of their award-winning campaigns.

She chaired the CIPR Yorkshire and Humber committee, supporting the PR industry widely in the region.

Ms Rennard was a keen supporter of better employment practices regarding interns in the industry.

University lecturer and PR practitioner Robert Minton-Taylor said: “Carol was extremely supportive of Leeds Beckett Students’ Union ‘Fair Deal for Interns’ campaign and, if truth be known, we would never have achieved our accreditation programme for interns had she not given us the inspiration for doing so.”

More recently she became part-time director of communications for Silk Family Law.

She also had several charitable roles as trustee and chairwoman, with a particular focus on rural regeneration and mental health.

Mr Minton-Taylor said: “In my 50 years working in PR and journalism I have met few executives in our industry who were genuinely nice people.

“The kind of person you could call up when all hell was breaking loose, give you impartial advice, a hug or a warm smile and tell you not to worry.

“Carol was truly one of these people.

“She always thought of others first.”