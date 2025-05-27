Employers must make employment legislation work for them: Brendan Bah

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the first three months of the year, nearly all the calls to our LCF Works advice lines, which provide employers with unlimited telephone guidance on employment law, were about April’s new wage rates and National Insurance (NI) increases.

Approximately three million workers received pay increases last month, worth around £1,400 per year for eligible full-time workers on the National Living Wage and those on the National Minimum Wage enjoyed an increase of approximately £2,500 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst this is obviously good news for employees, many employers have also seen their Secondary Class 1 NI contributions skyrocketing and the reality is that a lot of businesses are nervous about these significant cost increases.

Brendan Bah shares his expert insight. Picture: John Steel Photography

Prior to this, in October last year, new legislation came into force meaning that employers must now take reasonable and proactive steps to prevent their employees being sexually harassed, rather than merely addressing incidents after they occur.

Failing to meet these requirements can be costly and time-consuming and employers that don’t meet their obligations can face a 25 per cent uplift to compensation awards.

Recent cases have resulted in a teenage girl receiving over £50,000 after enduring physical and verbal harassment, whilst a male manager was awarded over £20,000 for rejecting sexist ‘banter’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back to the present day and a major talking point from the government’s Employment Rights Bill are the significant changes for those employed on low or zero-hours contracts, and those employed through agencies.

The Bill includes key provisions that will directly impact these workers providing job security for employees who have historically faced uncertainty and limited rights.

Among the changes are the right to claim automatic unfair dismissal and the right to clearer information regarding the terms of their employment, including guaranteed hours contracts and compensation for cancelled, shortened, or rescheduled shifts.

This new level of transparency will empower workers to make informed decisions about their employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These changes are a significant step forward in promoting fair treatment for all workers and are intended to address the ‘one-sided flexibility’ in relation to zero-hours or low hours workers, and the exploitation of agency workers.

As such they are a crucial advancement in the rights of impacted workers.

The bill is expected to become law during the summer with some legislation being implemented in autumn 2025 and other parts taking effect in 2026.

However, there’s no doubt that employers will need to make major changes to their procedures and operations to effectively accommodate this latest and future legislation.

That’s going to take time and careful consideration, and for many that needs to start now.