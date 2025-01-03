Employers should consider young mums and over-50s in recruitment strategies: Olivia Greer

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2025, employers might hold more cards, but complacency isn’t an option. To secure the brightest minds, businesses must embrace agility, creativity, and boldness in their recruitment strategies.

In this shifting landscape, one of the smartest moves businesses can make is tapping into underutilised talent pools.

With the government expanding free childcare hours, more mums are ready to re-enter the workplace, bringing valuable experience, resilience, and a proven ability to manage complex demands. Employers who embrace flexibility - offering hybrid roles, tailored hours, and clear career paths - will be the first to attract this highly motivated group.

Olivia Greer offers her expert insight

Meanwhile, over-50s, poised to represent half the workforce by 2030, bring unmatched experience and knowledge that can enrich multigenerational teams.

By creating opportunities like job shares, part-time roles, and tailored training, forward-thinking businesses can bridge skills gaps and unlock the potential of this growing talent pool.

The freelance revolution presents savvy businesses with another opportunity.

As declining job loyalty and reduced brand affinity drive more workers to seek flexibility, freelancing is booming, with almost one in 20 UK workers now freelancing full-time. This trend allows employers to tap into specialist skills without the long-term commitment of permanent hires.

For businesses grappling with rising costs, leveraging freelance talent offers an agile, cost-effective way to maintain quality and efficiency while adapting to market demands.

But talent pools are only part of the equation. Engaging the next generation of leaders requires a rethink. Gen Z’s reluctance to take on management roles - often referred to as ‘conscious unbossing’ - is reshaping leadership pipelines.

Over half of this generation avoid middle management, seeing it as high stress and low reward. To engage them, employers need to reposition leadership as an opportunity to mentor, innovate, and make a real impact.

Training plays a critical role here. Many managers lack formal leadership training, leaving them unprepared to lead effectively.

By investing in development programmes that focus on both technical skills and softer competencies like empathy and communication, businesses can inspire Gen Z to step up with confidence.

As employers look to attract top talent, they’ll need to adapt to another emerging challenge: the rise of AI-generated CVs. Nearly half of candidates now use AI tools to enhance their CVs, creating a flood of polished applications that make it harder to identify genuine talent.

Progressive businesses are turning to behaviour-based assessments to uncover candidates’ true abilities. Gamified tools, for example, measure cognitive skills, personality traits, and natural strengths, offering fairer and more accurate hiring insights while reducing bias.

Once the right candidates are identified, a robust hiring process becomes essential. Bad hires are costly. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, replacing a poor hire can cost up to five times their annual salary when factoring in recruitment, training, and lost productivity costs - not to mention team disruption and indirect costs like damaged culture or reputational harm.

Yet many line managers lack the skills to conduct effective interviews. Training them in structured, strategic interviewing not only helps identify the best candidates but also enhances the candidate experience, boosting the company’s reputation as an employer of choice.

Finally, in this competitive landscape, building strong relationships with recruiters can give businesses an edge. Recruiters are the face of your brand in the market, and the best ones bring a deep understanding of candidate motivations, cultural fit, and the nuances of specific industries.

As AI automates administrative tasks, these human skills will become even more valuable. Employers that invest in strong partnerships with recruiters will find themselves better positioned to stand out and secure top talent.