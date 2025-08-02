The Oceanic Awards has published its annual English Curry Awards - here are the Yorkshire finalists who are named among the best curry houses in England.

The awards highlight the dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on August 11, 2025 at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

A spokesperson for the 14th English Curry Awards 2025 said: “These Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”

English Curry Awards 2025 finalist - List of Yorkshire restaurants

North East

Light of Asia (Redcar)

Yorkshire and the Humber

Parmars Indian Restaurant & Bar (Liversedge)

Bombay Spice (York)

Khandan Restaurant (Wellingborough)

Mastabs (Skipton)

Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)

Cinnamon Lounge (Wakefield)

Spice Culture (Harrogate)

Syhiba Restaurant (Wakefield)

Atithi (York)

De Baga Restaurant (Leeds)

Shalimar Restaurant (Harrogate)

Best of Leeds

Indian Pakwaan

Mumtaz

Shabab Indian Restaurant

Aarti Indian Restaurant

Bombay 2 Goa Restaurant

Bagaara

Bukhara

Jodhpur

Bengal Brasserie

Dastaan

Best of Sheffield

Prithiraj

Urban choola

Maveli

Bay Of Bengal

Lavang

Ashoka

7 Spices Balti

Viraaj

The Chakra Lounge

Butlers Balti House

Nepalese Restaurant of The Year

Everest Gurkha Nepalese Restaurant (York)

Bangladeshi Restaurant of The Year

Namaste Bengal (Pickering)

Bengal Brasserie (Leeds)

Bangla restaurant (Batley)

Bay Of Bengal (Sheffield)

Pakistani Restaurant Of The Year

Lala’s Restaurant (Leeds)

Lahori Dhaba (Bradford)

Butt Karahi (Heckmondwike)

Karachi Restaurant (Bradford)

Indian Restaurant Of The Year

Bombay Spice (York)

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Prashad (Bradford)

Cafe Food of the Year

Chai Shai (Batley)

Streetfood Restaurant of the Year

Delhi Wala food (Leeds)

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Ma-Hé Coastal Indian (Leeds)

400 D C (Sheffield)

Local Restaurant of the Year

Himalayan Restaurant & Bar (Leamington Spa)

Viraaj Restaurant (Sheffield)

Mastab’s Restaurant (Skipton)

Kitchen of the Year

Millennium Balti (Leamington Spa)

Customer Service of the Year

Mowgli Street Food (Beverley)

Customer Favourite of the Year

International Restaurant (Bradford)

Bangla lounge restaurant (Birstall batley)

The Madras Restaurant (Hull)

IndianHouse (Huddersfield)

The Indian Feast (Leeds)

Indian Tiffin Room (Leeds)

TakeAway & Delivery of the Year

Future Balti (Bradford)

Imran’s TakeAway (Huddersfield)

Paprika (Huddersfield)

Taj Spice (Menston, Ilkley)

Outstanding Restaurant of the Year

Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)

Five Rivers (Leamington Spa)

Curry Kings & Queens of the Year

Aagrah