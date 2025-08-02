English Curry Awards 2025: List of Yorkshire restaurants named among best curry houses in England
The awards highlight the dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on August 11, 2025 at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.
A spokesperson for the 14th English Curry Awards 2025 said: “These Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.
“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”
English Curry Awards 2025 finalist - List of Yorkshire restaurants
North East
Light of Asia (Redcar)
Yorkshire and the Humber
Parmars Indian Restaurant & Bar (Liversedge)
Bombay Spice (York)
Khandan Restaurant (Wellingborough)
Mastabs (Skipton)
Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)
Cinnamon Lounge (Wakefield)
Spice Culture (Harrogate)
Syhiba Restaurant (Wakefield)
Atithi (York)
De Baga Restaurant (Leeds)
Shalimar Restaurant (Harrogate)
Best of Leeds
Indian Pakwaan
Mumtaz
Shabab Indian Restaurant
Aarti Indian Restaurant
Bombay 2 Goa Restaurant
Bagaara
Bukhara
Jodhpur
Bengal Brasserie
Dastaan
Best of Sheffield
Prithiraj
Urban choola
Maveli
Bay Of Bengal
Lavang
Ashoka
7 Spices Balti
Viraaj
The Chakra Lounge
Butlers Balti House
Nepalese Restaurant of The Year
Everest Gurkha Nepalese Restaurant (York)
Bangladeshi Restaurant of The Year
Namaste Bengal (Pickering)
Bengal Brasserie (Leeds)
Bangla restaurant (Batley)
Bay Of Bengal (Sheffield)
Pakistani Restaurant Of The Year
Lala’s Restaurant (Leeds)
Lahori Dhaba (Bradford)
Butt Karahi (Heckmondwike)
Karachi Restaurant (Bradford)
Indian Restaurant Of The Year
Bombay Spice (York)
Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Prashad (Bradford)
Cafe Food of the Year
Chai Shai (Batley)
Streetfood Restaurant of the Year
Delhi Wala food (Leeds)
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Ma-Hé Coastal Indian (Leeds)
400 D C (Sheffield)
Local Restaurant of the Year
Himalayan Restaurant & Bar (Leamington Spa)
Viraaj Restaurant (Sheffield)
Mastab’s Restaurant (Skipton)
Kitchen of the Year
Millennium Balti (Leamington Spa)
Customer Service of the Year
Mowgli Street Food (Beverley)
Customer Favourite of the Year
International Restaurant (Bradford)
Bangla lounge restaurant (Birstall batley)
The Madras Restaurant (Hull)
IndianHouse (Huddersfield)
The Indian Feast (Leeds)
Indian Tiffin Room (Leeds)
TakeAway & Delivery of the Year
Future Balti (Bradford)
Imran’s TakeAway (Huddersfield)
Paprika (Huddersfield)
Taj Spice (Menston, Ilkley)
Outstanding Restaurant of the Year
Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)
Five Rivers (Leamington Spa)
Curry Kings & Queens of the Year
Aagrah
Shimlas
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.