British Curry Championship 2024: List of Yorkshire restaurants, chefs and takeaways named finalists in the inaugural curry competition
The British Curry Championship is run by Oceanic Consulting and aims to support and celebrate the curry industry and its finest talents nationwide.
The awards will showcase the top 300 restaurants bringing the best in the curry industry across the nation and honouring the skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the country.
The awards ceremony will take place early December 2024 and will see the nation’s curry connoisseurs come together to recognise and applaud the achievements of the curry sector.
A spokesperson for The first British Curry Championship 2024 said: “These Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the culinary landscape, more importantly they will cement the curry as the nation's favourite dish and celebrate the economical contribution curry houses across the UK make to the British economy.
“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”
Owner of Bengal Lounge in Wetherby, one of the finalists in the Nation Curry Restaurant of the Year category, Bhoktiar Hussain, said: “It is outstanding moment for us. huge thanks to all our customer’s who cotinuesly support us. Thanks to my all staff for their team work.”
Yorkshire Curry Champion Of The Year
The Vine Indian Cuisine (Mosborough)
Parmars Indian Restaurant (Liversedge)
Ruchee Indian Restaurant (Settle)
Kiplings Indian Restaurant (Sowerby Bridge)
NUR Authentic Indian Restaurant (Doncaster)
Dastaan (Leeds)
Urban Choola (Sheffield)
Mastabs (Skipton)
Viraaj Restaurant (Sheffield)
Maveli (Sheffield)
Nation Curry Restaurant Of The Year
Aarti (Leeds)
International Restaurant (Bradford)
Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)
Nation Takeaway Of The Year
Ashiana Indian Takeaway (Ilkley)
Future Balti (Bradford)
Chef Of The Year
International Restaurant (Bradford)
Shikara (Whitley Bay)
Customer Favourite Of The Year
Bombay Spice (York)
Curry Team Of The Year
400 D C (York)
Curry Dish Of The Year
Jaflong Bangladeshi and Indian Restaurant (Ripon)
Manager Of The Year
Customer Satisfaction Restaurant Of The Year
La La’s Restaurant
Dehli Wala
Outstanding Curry Restaurant Of The Year
Dastaan
Urban Choola
