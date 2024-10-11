The first British Curry Championship has announced its finalists including more than 20 restaurants, chefs and takeaways based in Yorkshire across nine categories - here is a full list.

The British Curry Championship is run by Oceanic Consulting and aims to support and celebrate the curry industry and its finest talents nationwide.

The awards will showcase the top 300 restaurants bringing the best in the curry industry across the nation and honouring the skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the country.

The awards ceremony will take place early December 2024 and will see the nation’s curry connoisseurs come together to recognise and applaud the achievements of the curry sector.

Owner of Bengal Lounge in Wetherby, Bhoktiar Hussain.

A spokesperson for The first British Curry Championship 2024 said: “These Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the culinary landscape, more importantly they will cement the curry as the nation's favourite dish and celebrate the economical contribution curry houses across the UK make to the British economy.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”

Owner of Bengal Lounge in Wetherby, one of the finalists in the Nation Curry Restaurant of the Year category, Bhoktiar Hussain, said: “It is outstanding moment for us. huge thanks to all our customer’s who cotinuesly support us. Thanks to my all staff for their team work.”

Yorkshire restaurants, chefs and takeaways named finalists in British Curry Championship 2024

The team at Bengal Lounge, Wetherby.

Yorkshire Curry Champion Of The Year

The Vine Indian Cuisine (Mosborough)

Parmars Indian Restaurant (Liversedge)

Ruchee Indian Restaurant (Settle)

Kiplings Indian Restaurant (Sowerby Bridge)

NUR Authentic Indian Restaurant (Doncaster)

Dastaan (Leeds)

Urban Choola (Sheffield)

Mastabs (Skipton)

Viraaj Restaurant (Sheffield)

Maveli (Sheffield)

Nation Curry Restaurant Of The Year

Aarti (Leeds)

International Restaurant (Bradford)

Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)

Nation Takeaway Of The Year

Ashiana Indian Takeaway (Ilkley)

Future Balti (Bradford)

Chef Of The Year

International Restaurant (Bradford)

Shikara (Whitley Bay)

Customer Favourite Of The Year

Bombay Spice (York)

Curry Team Of The Year

400 D C (York)

Curry Dish Of The Year

Jaflong Bangladeshi and Indian Restaurant (Ripon)

Manager Of The Year

Customer Satisfaction Restaurant Of The Year

La La’s Restaurant

Dehli Wala

Outstanding Curry Restaurant Of The Year

Dastaan