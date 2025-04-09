Family open boutique vineyard in Yorkshire

Three generations of the same family have opened a new boutique vineyard in Yorkshire with the aim of it becoming a tourist destination for wine lovers.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled in the foothills of the Pennines at Meltham near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, Helme Edge Vineyard has been established by Alan Calder, his daughter Fiona Smith and her son Tom Smith.

Set over 3.2 acres of land, the vineyard is being officially opened on the 12th April and will be the venue for tours and wine tasting events in a new purpose-built tasting building which looks down towards the conservation village of Helme and a wider vista of the Pennines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day to day, the business will be run by Alan and Tom, with Fiona supporting in between her job as Director of homecare company Caremark Kirklees. Fiona’s husband Duncan, another Director at Caremark, and her mum Jennifer will also be involved in the family business.

Tom, Alan and Fiona examining the vines at the Helme Edge Vineyard.

Alan explains: “I have been a winemaker for many decades and both Fiona and Duncan were in the wine business before they established Caremark Kirklees, so with the land we have and its south facing position, it seemed natural to create vineyard.

“We started experimenting in 2017 by planting 70 vines and in 2020 we made a little vintage which was very nice. We expanded in several stages from there and decided in 2022 to turn our hobby into a business.

“We now have several thousand vines which will produce still and sparkling white wines and rosé. Vineyard tours and wine tasting will start on Saturday April 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom was studying filmmaking at university and since graduating has decided to concentrate full-time on the family business. He has recently returned from Australia where he gained experience in winemaking at a large winery the Victoria region north of Melbourne.

The three wines produced at the Helme Edge Vineyard.

He said: “I enjoyed planting the original vines with my grandad and I love working outdoors so when our hobby became an actual business, I leapt at the chance of being involved.

“Our initial business strategy is to focus on tourism tastings, but we plan to increase our yields so we harvest more grapes, and the longer-term goal is to eventually make the actual wine here too.

“We want to make coming here a real experience for people, so we will show them around the vineyard and take them through the entire process before bringing them into the tasting room where they can try the wines and have a few nibbles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our outlook on the Pennines, we couldn’t have a better location to do this and with wine being in the DNA of the family, we’re very excited to share the vineyard and our passion for wine with others.”