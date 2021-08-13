Famous Coach House in York city centre could be transformed into major bar and restaurant

Property investment and development specialist Helmsley Group has revealed plans to bring a new leisure operator to York after launching The Coach House to the market

Helmsley has acquired The Coach House, a three-storey building, formerly occupied by Thomas Cook and Royal Bank of Scotland, which stands on the corner of Nessgate and Ousegate.

A spokesman said: "The ground floor offers more than 3,300 sq ft of open-plan floor space with capacity for almost 150 customers in a prime city centre location.

"The purchase of the building by Helmsley follows its ongoing strategy of investing in key strategic sites in York on behalf of its investors. This includes the recent acquisition of a number of buildings on nearby Coney Street.

Helmsley Group director Ed Harrowsmith said: “The Coach House is a rare and exceptional leisure opportunity for a forward thinking and prominent leisure operator to open a significant bar and restaurant in the heart of York’s thriving retail core.

“As Covid-19 restrictions ease we are seeing returning levels of confidence with more people visiting city centres such as York for both work and leisure purposes.

“Helmsley continues to work positively with our investors and city stakeholders to ensure York and the wider region continue to ‘build back better’ and support the economic recovery. This development is yet another example of this.”

Pudney Shuttleworth and Reesdenton have been appointed as joint agents to market the premises, which includes 1,668 sq ft of basement space.

David Thompson of Reesdenton said: “The Coach House is a fantastic development by Helmsley Group in a prime location in York city centre. The marketing of 1 Coney Street, recently acquired by Helmsley received strong interest from restaurants across York and beyond, and we expect the same for this very prominent property.”

Pudney Shuttleworth’s Richard Shuttleworth added: “With significant ceiling heights, excellent ancillary basement space and rear access for servicing and deliveries, The Coach House offers a first- class opportunity for an occupier to put their own stamp on what will undoubtedly become one of York’s most popular leisure destinations. Prospective occupiers are advised to move quickly as the property is already generating high levels of interest.”