Famous disused 19th century Stonebridge Mills in Leeds to enjoy new lease of life as part of housing development

Caddick Construction has started work on a brownfield residential scheme to deliver 112 homes on the site of the former Stonebridge Mills in Farnley, Leeds, on behalf of developers Rushbond Plc and Advent Developments.

The £25m project, which is called Stonebridge Beck, includes 82 new homes as well as the regeneration of the grade II listed and derelict former mill buildings and cottages, which is creating a further 30 homes.

The site's historic chimney and water tower which will be retained as part of the redevelopment.

The 10 -acre site includes the former mill pond as well as a new piece of public art at the entrance to the development.

A spokesman said: "Stonebridge Mills played a key role in the development of Farnley and neighbouring Wortley, dating back to the early 1800s when the water-powered woollen mill was a focal point of the local community. Despite being in some form of industrial use for around 150 years, the site has been derelict for many years."

Jonathan Maud, of joint developers Rushbond and Advent Developments, said: “Rushbond and our partners Advent have worked hard to design a really thoughtful and sympathetic regeneration of this long derelict and much-loved Leeds landmark. We know from our extensive consultations that the community are excited to see this project commence and we are committed to delivering a really high-quality scheme.”

Adrian Dobson, Managing Director from Caddick Construction said: “We are delighted to have started work on Stonebridge Mills and are helping to bring this site and historic buildings back to life as well as providing much-needed housing for the Farnley area. The site’s regeneration will also enable the green corridor along the Farnley Beck to be extended and run through the development which will be a huge bonus for the local community."