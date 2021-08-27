Famous Jacobean manor house The Old Deanery in Ripon to re-open as wedding and events venue after being forced to close due to pandemic

The owners behind a boutique hotel in the heart of York have announced their latest business venture after purchasing Ripon's The Old Deanery Hotel.

Rebecca Hill and Chris Layton, hoteliers behind York's Galtres Lodge Hotel and proprietors of Layton Hill Hotels Ltd, have revealed their plans for the historic Grade II listed building.

Formerly operating as an award-winning hotel and wedding venue, The Old Deanery was forced to close its doors for good earlier this year after months of lockdown.

The new owners hope to reinvigorate the hotel before re-opening primarily as a wedding and events venue later in the year.

Located opposite Ripon cathedral, The Old Deanery Hotel, which dates from 1625, has 11 bedrooms, gardens, and several public areas, which are due to be restored back to a country house that will be available for weddings and exclusive use events.

Discussing their plans for the hotel, Ms Hill said: “We are excited to take on The Old Deanery. It is such a beautiful property in the heart of a beautiful city, and we cannot wait to become a key part of the community.

"The welcome has already been incredible, and we are so grateful for the kind messages that we have received so far."

"We plan to be available for winter weddings and Christmas parties this November and December and fully up-and-running as a wedding and events venue from spring 2022.”

“We also hope to organise smaller public events, such as open days and afternoon tea parties, to keep The Old Deanery as open to the public as possible. We believe this approach will strike the perfect balance of being open enough to ensure we become a vital part of the community.”

"We want The Old Deanery to be a jewel in Ripon’s crown and be the place to celebrate weddings, birthdays and Christenings. We are currently in the process of planning some informal open days to meet everyone, as getting to know our local community is of vital importance to us."