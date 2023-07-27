All Sections
Famous Trenchers of Whitby restaurant applies to construct patio extension

A famous Whitby fish and chips restaurant has applied to the council for permission to build an extension to its patio.
Anttoni James Numminen
By Anttoni James Numminen
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST

Trenchers on New Quay Road in Whitby is seeking to construct an extension to its patio subject to the plan being approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The application, submitted by Kymel Trading Ltd, is seeking to vary the establishment’s premises licence so that the works can take place.

Documents submitted to the council state that the licence variation is “to account for the construction of a new extension and patio at the rear of the premises and to add conditions to the licence”.

Trenchers, Whitby. Google ImagesTrenchers, Whitby. Google Images
Trenchers, Whitby. Google Images

If it is approved “the hours between which licensable activities can take place shall remain the same as currently permitted”, the documents state.

Trenchers is allowed to serve alcohol between 10am – midnight from Monday to Saturday and between midday – 11.30pm on Sundays.

The applicant has said that the opening and closing times will also remain unchanged.

In 2021, the fish restaurant was named a “regional hero” by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) for “going above and beyond” to put sustainability at the heart of the business.

According to its website, Trenchers opened in 1980 and became “an instant hit with locals and tourists alike” and it “always ensures” that its fish is of the “finest quality and comes from only recognised suppliers”.

Members of the public wishing to make representations regarding the application will be able to do so until Friday, August 18.

The council has said that “all representations regarding the application must be in writing” and sent to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall, St Nicholas Street

