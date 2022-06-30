Fast food brand LEON to open Harrogate drive-through restaurant, creating 20 jobs

It will be the second drive-through restaurant LEON has opened in Yorkshire

A spokesman said: "This opening is an exciting development for LEON as they expand their presence in the North of England.

"The Harrogate restaurant has created 20 jobs and will feature digital kiosks which LEON have rolled out in many restaurants. "

The company opened a drive-through in Gildersome, Leeds in late 2021.

Glenn Edwards, Managing Director said: "Since opening our first drive-through restaurant last year, we have been eager to grow this style of restaurant in order to bring LEON to more guests and allow them to experience LEON while on the go - something that aligns with our mission to bring naturally fast food that tastes good, does you good and is kind to the planet."

The new restaurant will serve a range of dishes including carbon neutral burgers and grilled wraps.