Firm’s fundraisers invest their time to help support people living with MND

The Leeds team of the nationwide Investment Management firm Redmayne Bentley has raised more than £10,000 to help support people living with, and affected by, motor neurone disease (MND).

For the last two years, the company, which is based in Wellington Place has taken part in a wide range of events including cake sales, football tournaments and dress down days to help raise money for the MND Association, in memory of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow who died from MND in June. Together, the team has raised £10,442.

Neil Talbot, Head of Asset Services said: “There has been a huge increase in the awareness of the disease in West Yorkshire because of Rob, and we feel proud to show our support and contribute to this great cause.

“Having met with the Association, it quickly became clear that MND can have a profound impact on those diagnosed, limiting their mobility, speech, and independence which really motivated our colleagues to raise funds. Throughout the year we’ve hosted various events in the office, from bake sales and raffles to quiz nights and various sweepstakes. Others within the business have also taken on some extreme challenges and ultra marathons which have raised some great totals.

“We are delighted to have raised £10,442 for the charity and know this will play a crucial role in bringing them closer to a future where effective treatments and ultimately, a cure is within reach.”

The Association’s Relationship Fundraiser – North and East Yorkshire, Jenn Scribbins said: “We are incredibly grateful to the team at Redmayne Bentley for everything they have done to support us over the past two years.

“The money raised will help us to support people living with MND across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. In Leeds, the money we raise helps to fund staff and services at the MND Care Centre at Seacroft Hospital, which is run in partnership with the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. It will also help us to fund the world class research into MND which gets us closer to potential new treatments for this devastating disease.”

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It can affect a person’s ability to walk, talk, eat and ultimately to breathe. A third of people die within a year of diagnosis and half within two years. There is currently no effective treatment and no cure.