Fish & Forrest: Notes Wine Bar to close as focus shifts to restaurant expansion and family time
The wine bar, which opened in 2023 in the former home of Fish & Forrest on Micklegate, was created after the owner, Stephen Andrews, moved the restaurant to Grape Lane.
It followed a busy period of change for Mr Andrews, who has been steadily building his reputation with a commitment to seasonal British seafood, game and sustainability.
Now, as Fish & Forrest prepares to celebrate its one-year anniversary in its new home this August, the chef-owner has announced plans to expand the restaurant with a new garden dining area set to open this summer.
At the same time, he has confirmed that Notes Wine Bar will close.
“It’s been a really hard decision to close Notes Wine Bar, and I’d like to make it clear that it is in no way down to being unsuccessful, as we’ve also had a great year there,” Mr Andrews said.
“Notes will always have a special place in my heart, but with a young family and an extremely busy kitchen, it’s time for me to concentrate on what matters most right now.”
Fish & Forrest relocated to Grape Lane in early 2024 and has since become known for its ever-changing menu and more intimate, ingredient-led approach.
Mr Andrews added: “It has been one hell of a year with Fish & Forrest receiving national acclaim, and with the exciting new plans to expand the business, I have to align my focus with what is most important.
“I’m excited to build on Fish & Forrest’s reputation and experience, and the new outside area will offer guests a fantastic new space to enjoy al fresco dining in the summer, alongside our exceptional cocktails and drinks.”
