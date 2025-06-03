Fish & Forrest: Notes Wine Bar to close as focus shifts to restaurant expansion and family time

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
The owner of Notes Wine Bar, in York, is preparing to close the business just over a year after launching to shift focus towards developing Fish & Forrest and spending more time with family.

The wine bar, which opened in 2023 in the former home of Fish & Forrest on Micklegate, was created after the owner, Stephen Andrews, moved the restaurant to Grape Lane.

It followed a busy period of change for Mr Andrews, who has been steadily building his reputation with a commitment to seasonal British seafood, game and sustainability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fish & Forest has found its new home on the premises of Stephen’s parents former restaurant - 1331 Bar and Grill.Fish & Forest has found its new home on the premises of Stephen’s parents former restaurant - 1331 Bar and Grill.
Fish & Forest has found its new home on the premises of Stephen’s parents former restaurant - 1331 Bar and Grill. | Spotty Media

Now, as Fish & Forrest prepares to celebrate its one-year anniversary in its new home this August, the chef-owner has announced plans to expand the restaurant with a new garden dining area set to open this summer.

At the same time, he has confirmed that Notes Wine Bar will close.

“It’s been a really hard decision to close Notes Wine Bar, and I’d like to make it clear that it is in no way down to being unsuccessful, as we’ve also had a great year there,” Mr Andrews said.

“Notes will always have a special place in my heart, but with a young family and an extremely busy kitchen, it’s time for me to concentrate on what matters most right now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Spotty Media

Fish & Forrest relocated to Grape Lane in early 2024 and has since become known for its ever-changing menu and more intimate, ingredient-led approach.

Mr Andrews added: “It has been one hell of a year with Fish & Forrest receiving national acclaim, and with the exciting new plans to expand the business, I have to align my focus with what is most important.

“I’m excited to build on Fish & Forrest’s reputation and experience, and the new outside area will offer guests a fantastic new space to enjoy al fresco dining in the summer, alongside our exceptional cocktails and drinks.”

Related topics:SpaceDrinksCocktailsRestaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice