Flamingo Land has submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government after its plans for a £40 million holiday resort next to Loch Lomond were rejected.

The Yorkshire-based theme park operator wants to build a water park, self-catering lodges and a hotel on the site at Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.

But its planning application was refused for a second time in September by the Loch Lomond and National Park Authority’s board.

The company behind the Lomond Banks project announced on Friday it would be taking the decision to ministers in Edinburgh in an effort to have it overturned.

The Scottish Government’s Scottish Enterprise body came under fire earlier in the day after it extended an exclusivity deal with Flamingo Land for a section of land at Loch Lomond.

As part of a deal with Scottish Enterprise, the sale of the land is contingent on planning permissions being obtained ahead of time.

But it said on Friday it would extend it to allow for an appeal.

Jim Paterson, development director for Lomond Banks, said: “We have submitted our appeal for our Lomond Banks development to the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) in line with the timings outlined to us via letter from Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

“We wholeheartedly believe in the many benefits Lomond Banks could bring to Balloch, the Vale of Leven and Scotland as a whole, and ask the DPEA for a fair hearing and to consider the facts of the proposals.

“In socioeconomic terms, the level of financial investment and jobs together with the consideration and conservation of the natural environment, offers a notable boost and we have been urged by members of the local community to drive forward with the appeal in the hope that the many benefits this development would bring can be unlocked and brought to fruition.”

Mr Paterson said the final proposals for the site were adapted to “reflect more than two years of ongoing community engagement”.

He said the resort would add £3.9 million to the local economy.

He went on: “The Lomond Promise – our unilateral legally binding agreement – outlines our commitment to ensuring local people and local businesses greatly benefit from the development, and we would ask the DPEA reporters to consider our proposal, currently at planning permission in principle (PPiP) stage on its true merit.”

Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer, a long-time campaigner against the resort, criticised the firm.

“This ridiculous company just doesn’t know when to give up, and it is bitterly disappointing that the Scottish Government are helping them in their attempts to ruin this special corner of Loch Lomond,” he said.

“Extending Flamingo Land’s exclusive contract for the land means that an appeal is now all but certain, despite the overwhelming reasons for its rejection in the first place.

“This greedy company just cannot take no for an answer.

“I am incredibly frustrated that the Scottish Government is enabling this saga through an exclusive contract which should have been terminated years ago. There are absolutely no grounds to approve the application on appeal.

“We have urged Flamingo Land to accept reality and get round the table to discuss alternatives, but they clearly have no interest in listening to the community.

“The Scottish Greens will continue our campaign and work alongside Balloch residents to ensure that these destructive plans are rejected once again.

“Exhausted as we all are after a decade of this nonsense, we are ready to fight once again to save Loch Lomond.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Enterprise said: “Scotland’s statutory planning process is designed to ensure that economic, environmental and community interests are all taken into account when an application is considered.

“That is why we opted to make any sale of the land at West Riverside subject to planning permission, ensuring that the full range of evidence and views are fully considered.

“We believe this process should be allowed to run to its conclusion. Scottish Enterprise will therefore extend the conditional missive with the developer to allow any planning appeal to be considered.

“We continue our engagement with Balloch and Haldane Community Council around their plans to see how we can support them while this process is ongoing.”