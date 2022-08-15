Flexitallic expands its global reach with acquisition of Australian company

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flexitallic has expanded its operations in Australia to support the growth of key industry markets, particularly in the energy sector, by increasing its footprint across the country.

Mark Horton, Flexitallic UK managing director, said: “Flexitallic and Novus have co-operated and worked together for many years through the supply of compressed fibre and PTFE sheets.

“The new company will continue to provide and extend the offer of excellent products and services to our customers.

Flexitallic headquarters in Cleckheaton

“In addition, this strategic acquisition will enable us to better serve Australian and Asian markets.

“It also puts us in pole position to capitalise on emerging opportunities as different forms of energy are embraced in the race to meet net-zero targets.”

Flexitallic, whose headquarters are in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, has held a strong brand presence in Australia for many years through existing distribution and manufacturing licensing agreements with Seal Innovations (Motion Australia).

The company hopes the acquisition will strengthen the support and cooperation between the two partners and levels of service available for customers.

Danny Flynn. general manager of Novus, said: “Flexitallic has an outstanding reputation for innovation, quality products and services and a proficiency in spotting and making the most of changing and up-and-coming market opportunities.

“Novus becoming part of the Flexitallic family will increase its ability and prospects in high-growth alternative energy markets.”