The family-run delicatessen and village grocery, has been under the ownership of Jo-Ann McMillan and her daughter Eliza for 15 years.

The business is split between two units, with a garage separating the spaces. Unit one serves as the deli and sandwich shop and unit two houses the greengrocers and bespoke hamper shop.

A spokesman said: "After 15 years of family business, Jo-Ann has made the decision to sell to pursue retirement. This presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-established and profitable business with dual income streams, in the heart of a very popular coastal village. Both units have been granted new 10-year extendable leases which are available on separate lease agreements. "

The specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co is bringing to market The Hunmanby Pantry in North Yorkshire.

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale adds, “The UK staycation market is booming in North Yorkshire, and we have seen a significant increase in buyer demand for all types of hospitality and retail businesses in the region as a result. It’s a great time to be buying a local deli and grocery store near the coastline, with plenty of scope to add outside catering and additional income streams such as a coffee shop, to capture the added footfall.

“With the pandemic now hopefully behind us, local residents and tourists wish to support independent and family run businesses more than ever and given its rural village location, The Hunmanby Pantry is set to benefit from this sentiment for years to come.”

The Hunmanby Pantry is on the market on a leasehold basis, with a guide price of £130,000.