The business is run as a managed house, with the tenants living upstairs, who will be vacating upon a sale being agreed.

The vendor, Paul Cowley said, “I bought The Cottage Inn in 1998 and since then has been a fantastic income for me and my portfolio but now is the right time to sell for retirement. My management team have been great, creating a respectful traditional village drinking pub so I thank them for upholding its fond reputation. With the help of Christie & Co, I’m looking forward to finding a suitable new owner who will take the business forward.”

A spokesman said: "Well-known for its friendly atmosphere and ideal position near the Scarborough coast, this quaint English pub has established a great rapport amongst villagers and local sports societies, as well as visitors.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has brought to market The Cottage Inn, a, traditional village pub in Hunmanby, North Yorkshire.

"The sale of the Cottage Inn presents a great opportunity for an independent husband and wife team, expanding regional or national pub company to acquire a well-established and profitable community pub in North Yorkshire’s largest village. The business is currently wet-led but offers great scope to re-introduce food with a commercial kitchen already installed."