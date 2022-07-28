For sale: Public toilet block with guide price of £30,000 in Huddersfield

The building, just off the A640 at Westbourne Road, in Marsh, Huddersfield, ,will appear in auction house Pugh’s online sale in August.

Planning consent had been granted for the demolition of the single-storey former public toilets and the construction of a retail unit with an apartment above, however, this consent has now lapsed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Thompson, managing director at auctioneer Pugh, said: “This is a unique development opportunity and benefits from being in a thriving location just outside Huddersfield town centre, with independent shops, cafes and amenities all within walking distance; as well as a public car park on the doorstep."

A public toilet block has been put up for sale by auction with a guide price of £30,000 in the hope that a new owner can transform it into an asset for the local community.

"Given the previous planning consent, the site has already attracted interest from investors and it would be great to see it transformed into an asset to the local Marsh community once again.

“Any change of use would require planning consent from Kirklees Council, but there are numerous possibilities for a new development in this bustling area.”