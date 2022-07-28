For sale: Public toilet block with guide price of £30,000 in Huddersfield

The building, just off the A640 at Westbourne Road, in Marsh, Huddersfield, ,will appear in auction house Pugh’s online sale in August.
Planning consent had been granted for the demolition of the single-storey former public toilets and the construction of a retail unit with an apartment above, however, this consent has now lapsed.
Paul Thompson, managing director at auctioneer Pugh, said: “This is a unique development opportunity and benefits from being in a thriving location just outside Huddersfield town centre, with independent shops, cafes and amenities all within walking distance; as well as a public car park on the doorstep."
"Given the previous planning consent, the site has already attracted interest from investors and it would be great to see it transformed into an asset to the local Marsh community once again.
“Any change of use would require planning consent from Kirklees Council, but there are numerous possibilities for a new development in this bustling area.”
Bidding on the former toilets, and the other lots in Pugh’s online auction, opens on 16 August and closes the following day. To view the full catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com.