Former casino in Leeds Dock transformed into work, wellness and social development venue

The workspace will operate at the four-floor site at Leeds Dock, which was formerly a casino. Among the founding members is Glean, an educational technology business that has relocated its workforce of 80 people to join Department’s community.

A spokesman said: "Department Leeds Dock is looking for ambitious creative, media and digital businesses to join a community of aspirational members who have plans to scale and grow. Department’s concept supports growth and agility with the flexibility to move and scale within the building.

The managed workspace company, Department, is seeking founding members at its first Leeds site, which will be operational from October.

"Of the available space that remains in Department Leeds Dock, businesses of up to 70 team members can be catered for, with flexible memberships, from hot desks and resident desks to bespoke suites for businesses requiring privacy and larger requirements. Department also incorporatesspaces, which welcome non-members, to host meetings, events and roundtables.

"Work amenities include hot desks, resident desks, meeting and events spaces, private work studios, premium suites and state-of-the-art production and content creation studios. A dedicated community team is on site to provide an elevated experience to the workspace.

"As part of Department’s mission to enable a work-life balance, members will also have access to Condition gym within the Leeds Dock district with daily fitness classes, changing facilities and bike storage directly on-site.

"The social element of Department comes from Dept Coffee, a cinema, community events, Leeds Dock culture festivals, and most notably the unique food, drink and retail concept, Department Store. Department Store will be an immersive lifestyle destination designed to showcase independent brands and boutique retailers, with scheduled experiences for the creative community."

Anthony Powell, managing director at Department, said: “Relationships with workspaces are completely different to how they were two years ago. Now, businesses need adaptability, flexibility and somewhere that is more than a workplace.”