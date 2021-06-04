Former garages site is turned into 14 affordable homes in Batley

A new housing development is underway in Batley

Howley Walk and Corfe Close are former disused garage sites in Batley. They are being transformed to provide seven, two-bed homes on each site, all of which are for affordable rent.

Contractor Tolent was awarded the £2.6m contract in March and will deliver the scheme in less than a year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Price, regional director for Tolent, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Kirklees Council to deliver these much needed, quality homes.

“We have an exemplar track record as the contractor of choice when it comes to housing projects across the North East, and it’s fantastic that we’re now well on our way to building this same reputation across Yorkshire.”

Coun Cathy Scott, Cabinet Member for Housing and Democracy, said: “I am really pleased to see construction start on this new build project of 14 affordable homes and demonstrates our intentions and investment in social housing.”

This contract win marks another milestone for Tolent, which plans to expand its operations in Yorkshire.