Former home of Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough to be transformed into apartments

The building was the first major work by the distinguished Scarborough architect Sir Edwin Cooper, who is said to have designed more buildings in the City of London than any architect since Sir Christopher Wren. Six carved relief panels on the south side of the building are attributed to the well-known monumental and architectural sculptor Henry Charles Fehr.

A spokesman said: "The former Westwood School is also the location of one of the first theatres-in-the- round in the UK created in 1976 by Stephen Joseph and which premiered all of Sir Alan Ayckbourn’s plays produced for the next 20 years until the theatre moved to its current town centre location in the mid-90s.

"Most recently the site was Yorkshire Coast College's Westwood Campus, the grounds of which now also offers the potential to create a new four-storey building to provide an additional 22 apartments."

Infiniti Construction has won a multi-million pound contract to convert the former home of the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough into 28 new one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Alex Willgrass, Infiniti Construction Director, said: "It is going to be a fantastic challenge for everyone here at Infiniti Construction to help enhance the fabric of one of the most architecturally and culturally significant buildings in the north of England, while creating modern, high quality, attractive, environmentally friendly living spaces."