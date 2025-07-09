Former Infinity Works CTO joins Doza Consulting as Non-Executive Director amidst rapid growth

Doza Consulting, a technology consultancy headquartered in Leeds, has announced the appointment of Dan Rathbone, co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the acclaimed Infinity Works, as its new Non-Executive Director.

This strategic move coincides with a period of substantial growth for Doza Consulting and marks a significant step in the company’s ambitious plans for expansion, particularly within the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness.

Dan, whose former business, Infinity Works, was acquired by Accenture in 2021, brings extensive experience in scaling technology-focused businesses and is expected to provide invaluable guidance as Doza Consulting enters its next phase of development.

Founded in 2023, Doza Consulting combines the expertise of a global firm with the agility and personalised approach of an independent consultancy, and has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, welcoming 15 new consultants in 2024.

This substantial growth reflects a raft of new contract wins with high-profile clients including, KPMG, thinkmoney, Aire Logic and the NHS, Tracsis, Planet Sport, and Rimes. Most recently, Doza has worked alongside KPMG on a project that supports the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s bus reform programme.

Doza Consulting has also secured a number of grants from Ad:venture, a programme dedicated to supporting young, high-growth businesses in West Yorkshire, providing crucial capital to enable the business to expand its employee base.

Dan Rathbone’s appointment as Non-Executive Director is a strategic move that leverages his extensive and successful track record in scaling technology consultancies. As a co-founder and CTO of Infinity Works, Rathbone played a pivotal role in the company's remarkable growth, from its inception to a team of over 450 professionals operating across four offices in the UK, achieving an impressive revenue of £50 million by 2020.

Mike Silverstone, Director, Doza Consulting, commented: “Dan’s direct experience in navigating the complexities and opportunities associated with rapid growth in a technology consultancy will be exceptionally valuable to us as we embark on our own ambitious expansion journey.

“Looking to the future, Doza Consulting is strategically focused on capitalising on the increasing demand within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector and the associated surge in data-related projects. We already possess a strong foundation of experience in delivering AI solutions across a diverse range of industries, and a key priority for us in 2025 will be the further development and expansion of our service offerings within the ‘AI Readiness’ sphere.”

Beyond his experience in scaling, Dan Rathbone’s background as a highly accomplished technologist with substantial experience in leading complex, large-scale projects from a technical standpoint, aligns seamlessly with Doza Consulting’s culture and core values of delivering technically sound, high-quality services that address the core business needs of its clients.

Dan Rathbone, Doza Consulting, said “I am genuinely excited to be joining Doza Consulting at what feels like a pivotal moment for the company. We're not just aiming for fleeting success; our objective is to build a resilient foundation that will solidify Doza Consulting's prominent position within the technology consulting landscape for significant and sustained expansion."

About Doza Consulting:

Doza Consulting is an independent technology consultancy based in Leeds, UK.

Founded in 2023 by a team of experienced professionals who share a passion for delivering human-centred technology solutions, Doza Consulting brings together expertise in a wide range of technology domains, including cloud solutions, software engineering, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.