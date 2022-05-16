Former John Lewis department store at Vanguarde Shopping Park in York is brought to market
International real estate adviser Savills has been appointed to market the former John Lewis department store at Vanguarde Shopping Park in York.
The unit is available by way of assignment or sub-lease as a whole, or in part.
Totalling approximately 128,000 sq ft over two floors, the former store is located in a major retail and leisure destination, with neighbouring occupiers including M&S, Next, Cineworld and Hollywood Bowl, with Monks Cross Shopping Park, Sainsbury’s and Asda also situated nearby.
Ian Hare, out of town retail director at Savills Leeds, commented: “This is a particularly exciting opportunity to acquire a highly prominent, out of town retail unit in a desirable retail and leisure destination. The site also lends itself well to a variety of alternative uses, subject to relevant planning consents, giving it significant potential.”