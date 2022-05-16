Former John Lewis department store at Vanguarde Shopping Park in York is brought to market

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International real estate adviser Savills has been appointed to market the former John Lewis department store at Vanguarde Shopping Park in York.

The unit is available by way of assignment or sub-lease as a whole, or in part.

Totalling approximately 128,000 sq ft over two floors, the former store is located in a major retail and leisure destination, with neighbouring occupiers including M&S, Next, Cineworld and Hollywood Bowl, with Monks Cross Shopping Park, Sainsbury’s and Asda also situated nearby.