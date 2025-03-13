Former Wakefield Wilko store among city centre shops set for demolition to regenerate Kirkgate

Former Wilko store among city centre shops set for demolition v.2

A former Wilko store looks set to be demolished as part of plans to redevelop the southern entrance to Wakefield city centre. Plans have also been submitted to flatten four other commercial premises on Kirkate as part of a major regeneration project. The buildings were earmarked by Wakefield Council to make way for the Kirkgate Neighbourhood Gateway project three years ago. The proposed residential and commercial development site extends from the former ABC Cinema to Wilko, on Kirkgate, to Sun Lane and Marsh Way. A planning application submitted by the local authority seek permission to knock down the Wilko building, which closed in 2023 after the high street chain went into administration, along with Sweet Sensations, Hi Sushi, Mini Market and Mattress and Divan Centre. The proposed development forms part of a wider £24.9m scheme after the council was awarded the sum from the government’s Town Fund in 2019. A letter requesting prior approval for the demolition work said: “This is part of a wider regeneration project which involves the demolition of buildings to make space for new housing and invigorated public spaces in Wakefield.” No other buildings are proposed for demolition as part of the application. In September 2022, the council said it would consider making compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) in that area of the city as it faced a strict 2026 deadline for completing the work. Demolition of the former ABC cinema site was completed in May 2023. Lower Kirkgate is considered at a major city centre gateway and a key route to Wakefield’s waterfront. The council previously described the area as a “blight” on the city. Plans include a residential-led development, plus car parking and commercial properties. The project also aims to encourage “younger professionals” to live in the city centre and “bring year-round day and evening vibrancy” to the area. On Thursday (March 13), the council announced that work had begun to transform the site of the former Chantry House building into 50 new affordable homes. The scheme forms part of the Kirkgate Neighbourhood Gateway. The development includes the construction of 26 town houses and 24 apartments by Caddick Construction. The properties will then be owned and managed by Wakefield District Housing for affordable rent and shared ownership. Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “I am really pleased to see work beginning on this site. “Good quality housing is the foundation for economic growth and the priority is for Wakefield to have a high-quality housing offer that meets our residents’ needs.” The council began preparing the Chantry House site, which previously housed the local authority’s council tax highways departments, for development in 2020.