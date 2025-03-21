Four sports broadcasters fined £4m after colluding on freelance pay rates

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s competition regulator said on Friday that BT, IMG, ITV and BBC will pay fines totalling £4.24m as a result.

The Competition and Markets Authority found the four companies shared sensitive information about fees for freelance workers such as camera operators and sound technicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky also admitted to breaking the law but avoided a fine after alerting the CMA to its involvement before an investigation was launched.

Four of the UK’s biggest sports broadcast and production firms have been fined more than £4 million after colluding on freelance pay rates. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The five firms involved often engaged freelancers to assist the production and broadcast of sports content including major football matches and rugby tournaments.

The CMA said it found 15 instances where a pair of companies would illegally share information about pay, including on day rates and pay increases.

It said this was done so that the companies could coordinate how much to pay freelancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one example, one of the companies told another they have “no intention of getting into a bidding war” but “want to be aligned and benchmark the rates”, according to the investigation.

Juliette Enser, executive director for competition enforcement at the CMA, said: “Millions watch sports on TV each day, with production teams working behind the scenes to make this possible – and it is only right they are paid fairly.

“Companies should set rates independently of each other so pay is competitive – not doing so could leave workers out of pocket.

“Employers must ensure those who hire staff know the rules and stick to them to prevent this happening in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separately, on Friday the regulator also launched an investigation into non-sports TV production and broadcasting.