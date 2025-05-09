Free workshops for West Yorkshire creative industry businesses and entrepreneurs set to launch

Leeds Media Centre in Chapeltown will be the venue over the coming weeks for a series of free workshops to support businesses and entrepreneurs in the creative industries across West Yorkshire.

Unity Enterprise (UE), in partnership with the Black Business Consortium West Yorkshire, is hosting events which focus on three areas: branding and marketing, artificial intelligence (AI) and sales.

The branding and marketing workshop – which will take place on 14 May and again on 4 June and 2 July - will provide participants with insights on how to develop a compelling brand identity, learn SEO and social media techniques, and master digital content marketing strategies.

The Artificial Intelligence for Creatives session – scheduled for 21 May, 18 June and 9 July - will help entrepreneurs integrate AI into their workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and develop their own AI tools and apps.

The sales workshop – being held on 11 and 25 June – will focus on customer relationships and sales skills that convert, with a focus on value-based selling.

Leeds Media Centre is one of three business locations in Chapeltown managed by UE, the not for profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise.

Adrian Green, UE Manager, said: “We are excited to be hosting the specialist workshops for businesses and entrepreneurs in the creative sector which includes fashion, advertising, music, film, digital and tech.

“As well as equipping participants with new skills, they are designed to foster collaboration and unlock new growth opportunities.

“Leeds Media Centre is playing an increasingly prominent role in the city’s business activities in UE’s 25th anniversary year. It is a pleasure to make its first-class facilities available for this initiative.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “It is tremendous to be working with the Black Business Consortium West Yorkshire to assist aspiring entrepreneurs and fledgling businesses in the creative industries achieve their business potential.

“We have decades of accumulated knowledge and experience of supporting and enabling people living in BME communities to start up their own sustainable business.

“In our view, business talent is everywhere but, for various reasons, people in deprived areas are often denied the opportunity to showcase theirs.

“Ventures such as the free workshops can play a significant part in helping us to reach out to people in these communities and change lives for the better.”